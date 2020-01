And we’ve got all the latest third-tier gossip! Several clubs have completed deals, whilst stars from continue to be linked with moves to other clubs.

1. Doncaster Rovers latest Kwame Thomass short-term contract has expired, Alfie May joined Cheltenham Town, and Luton Town have recalled Donervan Daniels from his loan. (Yorkshire Post) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Four Sunderland players linked with moves Jon McLaughlin and Marc McNulty, Aiden McGeady and Will Grigg continue to be linked with Stadium of Light departures as Phil Parkinson looks to reshape his squad. (Sunderland Echo) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Cats to offer more money Sunderland are prepared to gazump their League One rivals by offering a bigger wage in the chase for Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo. (The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Cats linked with experienced striker Sunderland are reported to have held talks at the Academy of Light with free agent Kyle Lafferty. Getty Buy a Photo

View more