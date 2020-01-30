All the latest League One transfer gossip

DONE DEAL in League One as Peterborough United, Rotherham United and Sunderland negotiate - gossip

The January transfer window shuts tomorrow at 11pm! And there are still plenty of deals to be done in League One.

And we’ve rounded up all of the latest transfer gossip – including rumours from Peterborough United, Sunderland, Rotherham, Gillingham and Southend United.

Birmingham City have been unable to reach an agreement with Peterborough United for Marcus Maddison. (Birmingham Live)

1. Marcus Maddison latest

Hull City have joined the race for Sunderland target Jordan Jones. The winger is out of favour at Rangers. (Stoke Sentinel)

2. Hull to rival Sunderland

Newcastle United could benefit financially from the sale of Ivan Toney, if the striker leaves Peterborough United for a fee during this window. (Various)

3. A potential boost for Newcastle United

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady has been linked with a move to Hibernian, the Black Cats reportedly want 10,000 a week towards the ex-Celtic mans wages. (The Sun)

4. Aiden McGeady update

