DONE DEAL as League One club bags Championship talent; Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool and Fleetwood latest
The January transfer window has just THREE days left to run, with League One clubs eyeing deals before the deadline.
And we’ve rounded up all of the latest third-tier gossip – with news from Sunderland, Portsmouth, Doncaster Rovers, Fleetwood and Blackpool.
1. Cats linked with Premier League man
Sunderland have been linked with Manchester United youngster James Garner this month - but will face a battle to land his signature. (Sunderland Echo)
2. A potential coup
Gillingham are trying to take winger Jordan Graham from Wolves on loan. (The Sun)
3. Defender update
Portsmouth assistant manager Joe Gallen has revealed no club have been in touch regarding Doncaster and Blackburn Paul Downing. (Doncaster Free Press)
4. DONE DEAL
Sunderland have signed Josh Scowen from QPR for an undisclosed fee.
