Doncaster Rovers conclude BIG deal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham in for Peterborough United youngster, plus Blackpool latest - League One and Two gossip

1. Lewis Morgan to St Mirren Ex-Sunderland loanee Lewis Morgan has been linked with a move back to St Mirren. Boss Jim Goodwin has admitted his interest in bringing the Celtic man back to St Mirren Park. (Daily Record)

2. Scott Wootton to MK Dons MK Dons make ex-Leeds defender Scott Wootton their latest signing. (Daily Mail)

3. Plymouth Argyle receive cash injection Plymouth Argyle chairman and majority shareholder Simon Hallett has invested a further 1.5m into the club. (Various)

4. Ben Sheaf to Doncaster Rovers Doncaster Rovers are in talks with Arsenal loanee 21-year-old Ben Sheaf over extending his loan. (The 72)

