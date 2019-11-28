Doncaster Rovers conclude BIG deal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham in for Peterborough United youngster, plus Blackpool latest - League One and Two gossip

All the latest League One and Two transfer news from around the web.

Ex-Sunderland loanee Lewis Morgan has been linked with a move back to St Mirren. Boss Jim Goodwin has admitted his interest in bringing the Celtic man back to St Mirren Park. (Daily Record)

1. Lewis Morgan to St Mirren

MK Dons make ex-Leeds defender Scott Wootton their latest signing. (Daily Mail)

2. Scott Wootton to MK Dons

Plymouth Argyle chairman and majority shareholder Simon Hallett has invested a further 1.5m into the club. (Various)

3. Plymouth Argyle receive cash injection

Doncaster Rovers are in talks with Arsenal loanee 21-year-old Ben Sheaf over extending his loan. (The 72)

4. Ben Sheaf to Doncaster Rovers

