Date and time set for Carabao Cup first round draw

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will discover their Carabao Cup first round opponents when the draw is made on Friday morning.
The draw will take place in Vietnam at 10.45am UK time.
Blackpool will be ball number four while Fleetwood are number 13.
In total there will be 70 EFL clubs that feature in the new-look draw, which will see teams drawn into Northern and Southern sections, but with no seeding for higher ranked sides as in previous seasons.
Matches are scheduled to take place on the week commencing August 13.
Newly relegated West Bromwich Albion will be included in the first round draw, while fellow Championship newcomers Stoke City and Swansea City will join the competition in round two alongside the Premier League clubs that are not competing in Europe.
Extra time will be removed from every round next season, apart from the final, with matches tied at 90 minutes going straight to penalties.
The format of penalties will revert to the traditional format, as opposed to the recently trialled ABBA formula.
VAR will again be utilised in the competition and can be incorporated for all games that are played at Premier League stadiums.
North Section
1. Accrington Stanley
2. Barnsley
3. Blackburn Rovers
4. Blackpool
5. Bolton Wanderers
6. Bradford City
7. Burton Albion
8. Bury
9. Carlisle United
10. Crewe Alexandra
11. Derby County
12. Doncaster Rovers
13. Fleetwood Town
14. Grimsby Town
15. Hull City
16. Leeds United
17. Lincoln City
18. Macclesfield Town
19. Mansfield Town
20. Middlesbrough
21. Morecambe
22. Nottingham Forest
23. Notts County
24. Oldham Athletic
25. Port Vale
26. Preston North End
27. Rochdale
28. Rotherham United
29. Scunthorpe United
30. Sheffield United
31. Sheffield Wednesday
32. Shrewsbury Town
33. Sunderland
34. Tranmere Rovers
35. Walsall
36. Wigan Athletic