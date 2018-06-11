Date and time set for Carabao Cup first round draw

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will discover their Carabao Cup first round opponents when the draw is made on Friday morning.

The draw will take place in Vietnam at 10.45am UK time.

Blackpool will be ball number four while Fleetwood are number 13.

In total there will be 70 EFL clubs that feature in the new-look draw, which will see teams drawn into Northern and Southern sections, but with no seeding for higher ranked sides as in previous seasons.

Matches are scheduled to take place on the week commencing August 13.

Newly relegated West Bromwich Albion will be included in the first round draw, while fellow Championship newcomers Stoke City and Swansea City will join the competition in round two alongside the Premier League clubs that are not competing in Europe.

Extra time will be removed from every round next season, apart from the final, with matches tied at 90 minutes going straight to penalties.

The format of penalties will revert to the traditional format, as opposed to the recently trialled ABBA formula.

VAR will again be utilised in the competition and can be incorporated for all games that are played at Premier League stadiums.

North Section

1. Accrington Stanley

2. Barnsley

3. Blackburn Rovers

4. Blackpool

5. Bolton Wanderers

6. Bradford City

7. Burton Albion

8. Bury

9. Carlisle United

10. Crewe Alexandra

11. Derby County

12. Doncaster Rovers

13. Fleetwood Town

14. Grimsby Town

15. Hull City

16. Leeds United

17. Lincoln City

18. Macclesfield Town

19. Mansfield Town

20. Middlesbrough

21. Morecambe

22. Nottingham Forest

23. Notts County

24. Oldham Athletic

25. Port Vale

26. Preston North End

27. Rochdale

28. Rotherham United

29. Scunthorpe United

30. Sheffield United

31. Sheffield Wednesday

32. Shrewsbury Town

33. Sunderland

34. Tranmere Rovers

35. Walsall

36. Wigan Athletic