Danny Andrew wants to show the Cod Army how much he has improved after returning to Fleetwood Town on a free transfer from Doncaster Rovers

Danny Andrew wants to show the Cod Army how much he has improved since his 2016 exit as he returned to Fleetwood Town on a free transfer from Doncaster Rovers.

Left-back Andrew became Joey Barton’s first first team addition ahead of the 2019/20 season tonight.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann confirmed he had ended talks with Andrew over a new deal to keep him at the Keepmoat earlier this week.

And now the 28-year-old defender is back at Highbury and looking to the future after signing at three year deal.

And Andrew revealed why he decided to return to Rovers' League One rivals Town.

He said: “The manager (Joey Barton) was a massive part for me.

“He’s played at the top level and has been there and done it. I enjoyed talking with him and it seems that he’s got those positive messages across to the squad about what he wants to achieve.

“I’m delighted to get the move over the line and done with. I’ve been here before so it’s great to be back and I can’t wait to get going.

“There’s quite a few lads that I know already, so I’m hoping to get settled in really quickly and hit the ground running.”

The defender was a constant figure for Doncaster as they reached the play-offs last term.

They were knocked out in the semi-finals by final winners Charlton and after featuring in all 46 league matches for Rovers Andrew is keen to show the Cod Army what he is made of second time around.

He left Highbury in the summer of 2016 after a two year stint.

After an injury hit 2015-16 then Town boss Steven Pressley let the defender leave on a free transfer to Grimsby Town.

His form for the League Two side in the 2016-17 season saw him make the switch to Doncaster.

But after three years away from the Fylde coast Andrew is back and keen to impress.

He said: “I was really happy with how last season went,” added Andrew. “The season before I had a long-term knee injury, so to play the amount of games I did, and help us get into the playoffs, was very good for me and the team.

“Hopefully the supporters will see a better version of me than when I was here last time. I’m coming here on the back of a solid season in League One, and I hope that they will be impressed with what they see from me.”