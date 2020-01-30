Conor McAleny move to Shrewsbury Town could pave way for Fleetwood Town signing

Fleetwood Town forward Conor McAleny has joined League One rivals Shrewsbury Town on loan for the rest of the season.

Town boss Joey Barton said this week it would have to be a case of “one in one out” if the club was to bring in any more loan signings, so McAleny’s move could pave the way for another arrival before Friday night’s deadline.

McAleny came off the bench for the closing stages of Tuesday’s goalless draw against Coventry City for what may prove to be his final game for Town – his three-year contract expires this summer. It was the Merseysider’s 17th appearance of season, five of them in cup competitions.

In all, the 27-year-old has made 70 Fleetwood appearances since his move from Everton and has scored nine goals, two of them on his debut in August 2017.

This time last year he was loaned to Kilmarnock for the final months of last season.