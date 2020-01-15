Club priced out of move for Peterborough United star as TWO League One outfits do battle over Championship striker - gossip

The January transfer window has entered its 15th day, with plenty of business still to be done for League One clubs.

Here, we’ve rounded up all of the latest third-tier transfer gossip from around the web – including some BIG Sunderland news whilst Doncaster Rovers, Portsmouth, Peterborough United, Burton all featuring in today’s rumour mill.

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest striker Zach Clough, but the move was labeled bizarre by one publication. (Various)

Will Phil Parkinson beat Darren Moore to the signing of a highly-rated young Championship striker? And what’s happening with mercurial talents Aiden McGeady and Marcus Maddison during this window?

It has also been revealed that Doncaster Rovers were awarded 4,000 in compensation for the cancellation of the Bolton fixture in League One. (The Athletic)

Reports of Sunderlands Republic of Ireland winger Aiden McGeady moving to Championship Wigan have been rubbished with a national journalist. (The Sun)

Darren Moore refused to be drawn on speculation linking Doncaster Rovers with a move for Bristol City and heavily linked Sunderland target Antoine Semenyo. (Doncaster Free Press)

A report has suggested Phil Parkinson is keen to complete a deal for the striker Antione Semenyo before the MK Dons match on Saturday. (Northern Echo)

Nigel Clough has admitted that Sunderland target Liam Boyce could have played his last game for Burton Albion. The striker has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light (Sunderland Echo)

Swindon Towns boss has confirmed midfielder Adam May has returned to Portsmouth after a loan spell. (The News)

Blackburn Rovers will have to meet Portsmouths valuation of Ronan Curtis if they want to sign him this transfer window. (The Sun)

A national journalist has reiterated the point that Sunderlands loan from American businessmen FPP wont be spent on transfer fees. (The Sun)