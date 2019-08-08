Clint Hill says Fleetwood Town have not had a firm offer for Wes Burns as he dismissed speculation linking the winger with a deadline day move to Championship club Middlesbrough

Clint Hill says Fleetwood Town have not had a firm offer for winger Wes Burns and dismissed speculation linking the Welshman with a deadline day move to Championship side Middlesbrough.

Burns, 24, has trained with Town all week and first-team coach Hill says the club have made plans for Saturday’s home match against AFC Wimbledon with the Welshman in mind.

Hill said: “Wes has been with us all week. It’s paper talk at the moment until you get a firm offer on the table.

“He has trained all week. He has been different class and is in our minds for Saturday.”

Asked if there had been a firm offer, Hill answered: “Not that I know of but I’m not really privy to financials.”

Hill, who took the pre-match press conference instead of head coach Joey Barton this afternoon, said Town had received no firm offers for any squad members.

He said: “I think Wes Burns was linked but nothing really has come in for anyone.

“Until a firm offer comes on the table we have not really got anything to fend off for anyone.

“We would like to keep everyone we have got at the moment because we believe we have a strong squad. Hopefully it ticks along quite quickly.”