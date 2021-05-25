Chief executive Steve Curwood says Fleetwood Town don't want to hold young players back

There has been plenty of interest in the Cod Army’s youngsters already this summer. The Gazette understands James Hill, in particular, has received interest from the Premier League, with almost all of the top-10 clubs sending scouts to view the breakthrough star.

The 19-year-old defender had a standout first full season as a senior player, racking up 35 appearances under Joey Barton, Simon Wiles and latterly Simon Grayson, proving a key cog in a back three or four. And Hill’s long throws make him an even more desirable target.

Interest is also increasing in bright midfielder Jay Matete, who spent the second half of the season at Grimsby Town.

Fleetwood do not need to sell their young talent but acknowledge that if a deal works for both parties it will be considered. And CEO Curwood says they won’t hold back players who can further their career.

He told The Gazette: “Sometimes it’s not just a case of trying to keep them; sometimes it’s a case of working out whether the value of the player is sufficient for someone wanting to take him now, rather than us keeping him, developing him and increasing his value.

“It’s a delicate balance between capitalising on your asset at any given moment in time.

“Would we like to sell James Hill, as one example? It’s a very abstract question really. It depends what the value is being offered to us at this moment in time.

“It would be naive to say we’d love James to play at Fleetwood for another two years and then go for £10m, but if someone offered something serious now we’d have to consider it.

“And we should do. You shouldn’t want to hold players back.”

Town are looking to progress everyone who comes through their door and that isn’t limited to players.

As revealed in the Gazette, goalkeeping coach David Lucas will be leaving Fleetwood this summer to join Everton in the Premier League.

Curwood feels Town should be proud to be part of the journey of those who go on to higher levels, helping them to improve.

He said: “It’s the same with staff – we’ve recently lost David Lucas to Everton. If people are going onwards and upwards ahead of Fleetwood – certainly in terms of the Premier League – we’ve got to be proud to be a big part of the development.

“While they add value to us in terms of sporting success while they’re with us, we should be proud that they’re moving on.

“Do we want to keep hold of them? Possibly yes, possibly no if the deal is right for us and for those players.”