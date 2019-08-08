Ched Evans: Fleetwood Town squad's stronger this season

Ched Evans believes Fleetwood Town are stronger this season and says he cannot wait to get on the pitch with his former Sheffield United team-mate Paul Coutts.

Evans, 30, has followed in the midfielder’s footsteps by leaving Bramall Lane for Highbury.

Coutts, also 30, joined Town last month following his release by the Blades, while Town forked out a six-figure sum to re-sign last season’s loan star Evans (above) on a two-year deal this week.

And with seven other summer additions to Joey Barton’s squad, Evans is excited by Town’s recruitment.

Josh Morris, Danny Andrew, Peter Clarke and Matt Gilks all followed Coutts in arriving on free transfers, while Lewie Coyle and Harry Souttar have returned on loan, joined by Rangers loanee Jordan Rossiter.

Souttar, Morris and Andrew were the scorers in Town’s 3-1 opening-day win at Peterborough United, and Evans is hoping to build on last term’s 11th-placed finish and his own 18-goal tally.

The striker said: “I spoke to Couttsy over the summer. He is a top player, a massive addition to the squad and I’m looking forward to playing with him again.

“The club knew they had to make some signings. They have made nine now. Every single one is a top player. They bring a lot to the squad and I’m excited for the season.

“I was excited last season but now I want to capitalise on the season I had last year and possibly do the same or even better.”

Asked why he chose to return to Fleetwood, the Welshman said: “Probably off the back of last season I knew what to expect. I knew the club, everyone here and most of all I enjoyed it so much last season. That is probably the biggest reason.

“It is always good to come into a great atmosphere. I talked about that last year – there was a buzz at the club.

“Coming in, seeing everyone and the warm welcome is really nice. It feels amazing. I’ve signed a permanent deal, I’m really happy to be here and I am looking forward to the season ahead.

“The team is much stronger than last year. It was a great win for the boys on Saturday and I’m over the moon.”