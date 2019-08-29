Ched Evans confident Fleetwood Town can carry on winning at Lincoln

Ched Evans is expecting three points from Fleetwood Town’s trip to Lincoln City on Saturday.

READ MORE: Joey Barton's birthday wish for more Fleetwood signings ahead of deadline

The striker came off the bench to make his second Town debut in last weekend’s 2-0 home win over Accrington Stanley.

Evans moved to Highbury on a permanent basis from Premier League side Sheffield United this month following last season’s successful 18-goal loan spell.

And after getting his first taste of league football this season off the bench at Highbury, the striker is hungry for more.

And he is confident that sixth-placed Town can build on that win with another three points against the Imps.

Asked what is he expecting from Lincoln, Evans answered: “Three points.

“We will work on tactics throughout the week and we will just go into the game like we do. If we play how Fleetwood should be playing I think it will be a good day.”

And Evans is convinced this class of 2019/20 can improve on last term’s 11th-placed finish and challenge for promotion.

He added: “I’m very confident. If you look at the bench we had on Saturday and the squad compared to last season, it is much stronger, much more experienced and much more resilient.

“If you look at the other teams in the division, I don’t think there are many as strong as us, so I’m really confident in our ability to push on.”

For Evans, competition will be key for Town this year. He is one of nine new loan or permanent arrivals at Highbury.

And he pointed to a bench that on Saturday included himself, midfielder Kyle Dempsey, goalkeeper Alex Cairns and others as proof of the squad’s improvement.

“I think competition is massive,” he said. “Last season there was not as much competition for the starting 11.

“Our starting 11 was probably our strongest team. We had good players on the bench but this year there is competition in every single spot, I think.

“The way the manager manages, if you are not performing you are not playing, so there is pressure on everyone at the moment.”