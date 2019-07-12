Central defence a priority for strengthening says Fleetwood Town coach Clint Hill

Coach Clint Hill says central defence is an area Fleetwood Town have earmarked for recruitment as the club has only two senior centre-halves on the books.

READ MORE: Tough week will help Fleetwood Town in tests ahead says Josh Morris

Skipper Craig Morgan, 34, and Ashley Eastham, 28, are the only senior central defenders at Town’s training camp in Portugal this week.

Nathan Sheron, 22, can feature in that position but has mostly been utilised in midfield or at right-back by head coach Joey Barton.

Morgan didn’t play after January last season due to injury and Barton elevated Under-18 starlet James Hill to the first team, though Hill did not make the cut for Portugal. Cian Bolger and Tommy Spurr both left the club in January,

Sheron partnered Morgan in the heart of defence in Town’s pre-season opener against Wrexham last Friday, then Ash Eastham was joined by triallist Peter Clarke for the second half.

With Town light in central defence, the 37-year-old former Blackpool and Oldham favourite Clarke was given an opportunity to train with the club and ex-defender Hill says it is an area the club is looking to bolster.

But he stressed Town are also looking at other areas of the team.

Hill said: “I think we need another two or three players on board.

“I think a centre- half definitely. We have Ash Eastham and Morgs. Shez can do a job in there

“Peter Clarke played against Wrexham to get some minutes and fitness.

“It is difficult. You do not want to go into a season too light, so there are probably one or two slots to fill.”

Hill was pleased to see Morgan back to full fitness and said. “Morgs was struggling and he had to bite on the old gumshield for a few weeks. But he has come through.

“He has been fit ever since he came back in pre-season and he got 45 minutes against Wrexham.”

That 1-0 win over the Welsh club is Town’s only pre-season fixture to date, though their week on the Algarve is set to end with a match tomorrow.

Their opponents in Portugal are not expected to be named until the day of the game.