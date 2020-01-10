Callum Connolly so pleased he's finally at Fleetwood Town

Callum Connolly is glad to have finally got his move to Fleetwood Town.

The versatile midfielder or defender, 22, made the switch from Sheffield United this week on loan until the end of the season, having spent the first half of the campaign with Lincoln City.

Highbury would have been the Liverpudlian’s destination of choice in the summer, when the decision was taken out of his hands.

But now Connolly hopes to make his Town debut at Burton Albion tomorrow and he said: “I was going to come in the summer. It didn’t work out but I’m glad I’m here now to kick on for the rest of the season.

“I liked it and I wanted to come here but things off the pitch didn’t work out.

“I’m just glad the deal got over the line at the start of January.

“There’s a big end to the season now. We have 24 games to push on for the league.

“I’ve been checking on how they’ve been doing for the last few months. I know a few of the lads here and you look on a Saturday at how they’re getting on.

“They’re flying at the minute. Hopefully we can kick on and see what happens come May.”

Connolly was relieved to have his deal done early this month, having made a couple of late moves in past transfer windows.

He explained: “Moving early doors is best, just to get settled really. In the last window it was a last-day thing. It was all a bit rushed at the end. Now I feel I’ve got a month to get ready and to enjoy my football.

“The transfer window is not easy because you don’t know where you’re going to be. A few weeks ago I knew where I wanted to be and that’s here, so I’m just glad it got over the line early.

“It’s nice to come to a place where you’re wanted but I’ve got to put the performances in on the pitch to repay the manager.

“I’ve been cup- tied for the last two games but I feel good going into this weekend. Hopefully it’s a strong performance from us and we’re looking for three points.

“Burton are passing the ball around a lot compared to previous years. Lincoln played them a few weeks ago and I thought they looked very good, so it’s going to be a tough game at their place.

“Lincoln and Fleetwood have different goals but it’s just about playing games and winning games, and that’s what I want to do here.”

The Everton youth product will again be linking up with Jordan Rossiter, Conor McAleny and Matt Gilks at Fleetwood.

But the quality of facilities at Poolfoot Farm was another attraction for him.

Town recently spent £500,000 on a cryochamber that will take up permanent residency at the training ground.

Connolly added: “I’d sent a few of the lads a text to ask how it’s going and what things are like around the place.

“I’ve played with Jordan before – I know him on and off the field – and I’ve played with Conor and Gilksy as well.

“There are a lot of scousers here, so everyone knows each other and that can only be a good thing. I’ll have to get in the scouse car pool soon or get one going!

“Straight away I got a good vibe at the club. The coaching staff seem very good and it just seems a positive place to be.

“The first few days have been good and there’s a big few months ahead.

“I got a shock when I walked through – they’ve got everything here.

“The training ground’s great, the pitch is good, you have a cryotherapy chamber – it’s Championship standard.

“Everything fits the bill. It’s just about putting performances out on the pitch to earn and match it.

“You want a good working environment and I feel we’ve got that here. It will only stand us in good stead.”