Callum Camps added to Fleetwood Town injured list as Simon Grayson looks forward to Wycombe test

The midfielder joined a long list of unavailable Town players as the club’s injury problems continue to pile up.

The size of his squad already limited by an EFL transfer embargo, Grayson’s hands have been tied further by injuries.

Callum Camps missed Fleetwood's defeat at Ipswich having been injured in the previous game

However, Town’s head coach sees this as an opportunity for the club’s fledgling talent to show what they can do in League One while more senior players are sidelined.

On Camps, he said: “He got a knock from Tuesday night (last week’s home defeat by Burton Albion). Tom Clarke’s out as well and there’s a list of a few other players. But we’ve got some good young players – you’ve seen Paddy Lane come on on Saturday.

“Conor McLaughlin made his second debut for us and young Carl Johnston came on as right-back and did a good job as well.

“We’ve got players out but we’ve got some young players who are capable of some good performances.”

At least Grayson has had a free week to prepare for Saturday’s home game against Wycombe Wanderers, though they are in action on three of the next four Tuesdays.

Gareth Ainsworth brings his second-placed Wycombe side to Highbury for the first time since their semi-final play-off victory in July last year.

A direct side, Grayson knows they will be tricky opposition but the Town boss is looking closer to home.

He said: “A few players are getting closer (to fitness), so we’ll have to wait and see. We’ll assess them every day.

“We’ve got a clear week for the Wycombe game, a different type of game. Then you go to Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday over the next few weeks.

“We’ve got a lot of games coming up and we’ve got to make sure we do slightly better, start getting points and fly up the division.

“These players work extremely hard and they’ve got some really good quality but we have to make sure we cut out the errors.”

Fleetwood midfielder Barry Baggley marked his Altrincham debut with a goal on the day he arrived as an emergency loanee.

The National League club finalised a one-month deal for the 19-year-old on Tuesday, just in time for that night’s home match against Solihull Moors.

Baggley opened the scoring after 15 minutes but Moors went on to win 2-1.