Blackpool Youth League match of the week: FC Rangers Under-14 v Thornton Cleveleys Whites

Lewis Godley showed his versatility and eye for goal in Rangers’ convincing victory in the Blackpool and District Youth League’s under-14 competition.

Starting in the centre of midfield, Godley played multiple positions over the course of the game and demonstated his goalscoring prowess with two goals.

It was team-mate Matthew Guy who opened the scoring early at Boundary Park with a rare headed goal to settle any Rangers nerves.

However, his side couldn’t build on their lead in the first half as too many shots from promising positions went straight to the keeper.

Rangers really found their shooting boots in the second half, stepping up a gear to add three further goals.

Godley also operated on the left of midfield as well as up front as Rangers reshuffled to accommodate their substitutes.

But he switched seamlessly and scored the second and fourth goals only to be denied a hat-trick by the Whites keeper.

In between those goals Carl Wallace notched the third, using his pace to clip the ball past the last defender and race through to score.

Colin Cardwell’s assistant Nick Withers took charge of the Rangers side on the day and was delighted with their efforts.

He said: “We got off to a fast start, which was important. We took our chances well in the second half and it was a very pleasing team performance.

“We are mid-table and hopefully can climb a little higher yet in our final few matches.”

The Whites had won the reverse fixture 4-1 but couldn’t forge any chances of note on Sunday.

Disappointed Thornton Cleveleys manager Garry Ray admitted: “They were on top from the outset and I don’t think their keeper had a save to make.

“The defence was all we could rely on but it’s a game to consign to history.

“They are a cracking bunch of lads but didn’t play as a team in this game.”

