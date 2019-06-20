Blackpool swoop for Carlisle midfielder Jamie Devitt

Jamie Devitt has become Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips' third signing of the summer as the midfielder leaves Carlisle United for Bloomfield Road.

The 28-year-old midfielder turned down a one year deal at the League Two club and has opted to follow Adi Yussuf and Ryan Edwards' lead by joining Blackpool this summer.

Devitt joins the Seasiders on a two year deal that also includes an option for a further year.

The former Accrington and Morecambe player made 38 appearances for Carlisle last season and scored 12 goals but has now opted to return to Lancashire and join the Seasiders.