Blackpool boss issues battle cry, Fleetwood Town boss reveals decision, Oxford United want Sunderland man: Rumours

All the latest from League One:

Portsmouth are now the second favourites to be promoted from League One with odds of 10/11 to make a Championship return. (Sky Bet)

Oxford United are set to reignite their interest in Sunderland striker Will Grigg in the summer. (Various)

Any Portsmouth move for Birmingham City loanee Steve Seddon is dependent on the future of highly-rated St Andrew full-back Kristian Pedersen. (Portsmouth News)

Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare suffered a sickening cut to the head in his side’s victory over Bolton Wanderers. (Various)

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton says that Paul Coutts has featured more infrequently recently as he does not want to overwork the midfielder. (Fleetwood Weekly News)

Bolton Wanderers boss Keith Hill says that Dennis Politic can be a ‘valuable asset’ in the club’s survival attempt. (Bolton Wanderers)

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson called his side’s latest victory a ‘step in the right direction’. (Blackpool Today)

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore believes that Aston Villa loanee Jacob Ramsey will have learned from the 1-1 draw with Rochdale. (Doncaster Free Press)

Sunderland’s Joel Lynch should be close to contention next week, according to manager Phil Parkinson. (Sunderland Echo)