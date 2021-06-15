Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance cup final will see era end after half a century.

The final has been fixed for Sunday, June 27 at Poolfoot Farm in Thornton, with an 11am kick-off.

The showpiece will bring down the curtain on one of the longest-running sponsorships in amateur sport and the BFSFA committee and clubs wish to thank the Gledhill firm for more than half a century of fantastic support.

Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance action between Little Black Pug and Unity Rangers

The final, held over from last season due to the pandemic, will be contested between Layton Seniors and The New Albert, the club now known as JD Blackpool South and currently leading the premier division. Spectators will be welcome, with all necessary Covid guidelines in place.

The Alliance is now on the lookout for a new sponsor for its 2021/22 knockout competition and anyone interested is asked to email chairman Dave Connor at [email protected]

In Sunday's premier division action, AFC Ardwick run riot with an 11-2 victory against Phoenix Car Care.

Queens FC also maintained their title challenge with a 6-2 away win against Bloomfield FC

In division one, Marton FC were 6-4 winners at Belle Vue and Little Black Pug picked up a narrow 2-1 victory against Unity Rangers.

As for division two, leaders FC Rangers were in no mood to mess around. A ruthless performance in front of goal gave them an 11-2 win over Marshall Court.

FC Ciao Ciao were made to earn their three points as they beat Clifton Rangers 6-5.

There was a 6-2 win for 21st Century Windows against Highlands, while New Philly ran out 3-1 victors against Highfield FC 3-1.