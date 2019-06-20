Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will discover Carabao Cup first round opponents tonight

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town have discovered their League One schedule for the 2019-20 season and tonight they will discover their Carabao Cup first round opponents.

Blackpool will be ball number four and Fleetwood number 13, with the draw again split into northern and southern sections.

The draw will be made at a Morrisons supermarket in Colindale, north London, from 7pm. Conducting the draw will be former Liverpool winger John Barnes and ex-Arsenal favourite Ray Parlour.

Fans can watch the draw live via the Carabao Cup's Facebook and Twitter pages.

The ties will be played in the week commencing August 12.

Northern section

1: Accrington Stanley

2: Barnsley

3: Blackburn Rovers

4: Blackpool

5: Bolton Wanderers

6: Bradford City

7: Burton Albion

8: Bury

9: Carlisle United

10: Crewe Alexandra

11: Derby County

12: Doncaster Rovers

13: Fleetwood

14: Grimsby Town

15: Huddersfield Town

16: Hull City

17: Leeds United

18: Lincoln City

19: Macclesfield

20: Mansfield

21: Middlesbrough

22: Morecambe

23: Nottingham Forest

24: Oldham Athletic

25: Port Vale

26: Preston

27: Rochdale

28: Rotherham United

29: Salford City

30: Scunthorpe United

31: Sheffield Wednesday

32: Shrewsbury

33: Stoke City

34: Sunderland

35: Tranmere Rovers

36: Wigan Athletic

Southern section

1 AFC Wimbledon

2 Birmingham City

3 Brentford

4 Bristol City

5 Bristol Rovers

6 Cambridge United

7 Charlton Athletic

8 Cheltenham Town

9 Colchester United

10 Coventry City

11 Crawley Town

12 Exeter City

13 Forest Green Rovers

14 Gillingham

15 Ipswich Town

16 Leyton Orient

17 Luton Town

18 Millwall

19 MK Dons

20 Newport County

21 Northampton Town

22 Oxford United

23 Peterborough United

24 Plymouth Argyle

25 Portsmouth

26 QPR

27 Reading

28 Southend United

29 Stevenage

30 Swansea City

31 Swindon Town

32 Walsall

33 West Bromwich Albion

34 Wycombe Wanderers