Blackpool and Fleetwood learn Checkatrade Trophy last 16 opponents

The draw for the third round of the Checkatrade Trophy has been made.
Blackpool, who beat Mansfield Town on penalties on Wednesday, were handed a trip to Shrewsbury Town.
Fleetwood, meanwhile, will play Bury having beat Chesterfield 2-0 on Tuesday.
The last 16 ties will be played on the week commencing Monday, January 8.
The full draw is:
NORTHERN
Oldham v Leicester U21
Rochdale v Lincoln City
Bury v Fleetwood
Shrewsbury Town v Blackpool
SOUTHERN
Yeovil Town v Forest Green Rovers
Chelsea U21 v Portsmouth
Charlton Athletic v Oxford United
Luton Town v Peterborough United