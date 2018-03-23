Blackpool and Fleetwood back match for mental health

Blackpool FC Community Trust is teaming up with Fleetwood Town Community Trust to raise awareness for positive mental health as part of the EFL’s Community Day of Action.

All 72 EFL Clubs came together this week for the Community Day of Action to demonstrate the positive impact football can have in changing young people’s lives.

Blackpool FC Community Trust’s Get Set To Go programme was highlighted as a way of promoting positive mental health.

Get Set To Go uses football to overcome barriers for people who may be suffering with mental health,

A mini-football game between Blackpool FC Community Trust’s Get Set To Go participants and Fleetwood Town Community Trust’s CSI recovery participants was staged at Stanley Park on Tuesday.

The match was part of the EFL’s Community Day of Action, and Blackpool FC manager Gary Bowyer and BFCCT chief executive Ashley Hackett were among those present.