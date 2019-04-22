Blackpool 2 Fleetwood Town 1: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town writer Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players as Town lost 2-1 at Blackpool.

Alex Cairns 7

A couple of smart saves and punches. Commanded his box well given the aerial threats from Blackpool.

Wes Burns 6

A quieter afternoon than normal from Burns. Blackpool barely allowed him any chances to sprint down his right wing. Did a good job defensively though.

James Hill 7

A few shaky moments but that is to be expected given it was his first ever EFL start. He made some vital interceptions and clearances and will be an asset for Town in the future. His long throw gives Town a new attacking weapon.

Ash Eastham 6

Mopped up Hill's mistake in the first half, battled with Gnanduillet but he was not there when Town needed him at the death when Delfoneso pounced.

James Husband 6

A bright start on the left with Hunter as they renewed the relationship they had built up earlier in the season. But gave away the penalty.

Ross Wallace 6

Tried to put his stamp onto the game but could have brought more to the table.

Nathan Sheron 5

A couple of vital interceptions in the first half. He let himself down with that late challenge on Virtue. Had he stayed on the pitch it could have been a different story.

Lewie Coyle 6

Interesting to see him in an out and out central midfield role. Certainly did not look out of place in the first half. Provided bite but his impact waned in the second half and when Sheron sent off he looked out of his depth.

Ash Hunter 7

At times unplayable on that left wing. His 13th assist of the season and a left-footed peach of a cross. Should be starting in that role week-in-week-out.

Ched Evans 7

Another captain's performance by Evans. Good to see him get his goal and another fine shift.

Paddy Madden 6

Perhaps could have taken his chances better but both he and Evans look more comfortable in a front two.

Subs: Nadesan on for Hunter 74. 5 He should have defended from the front better when Blackpool got their late goal. Did not make the impact Town needed.

Biggins on for Madden 74: 5 Like Nadesan did not make enough of an impact. He should have helped Coyle more.

Sowerby on for R Wallace 90: 6 Not enough time to make an impact