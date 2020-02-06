Barrie McKay feels so wanted and appreciated at Fleetwood Town

Barrie McKay hopes to make his Fleetwood Town debut at Wimbledon tomorrow and says it feels great to be wanted at Highbury.

The 25-year-old forward, signed on a loan deal from Swansea City which runs until the end of the season, explained how his deadline-day move went through.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton has stated that the club was able to move quickly to complete the deal and thwart rival suitors, though McKay revealed that Town first showed an interest earlier in the window.

The Scot said: “Joey got in touch with the club a few weeks ago and it died down a little bit, with games coming thick and fast. They had other things to worry about.

“On the last day of the window they rang up again and the rest is history.

“I spoke to (assistant manager) Clint Hill as well, who I played with (at Rangers).

“The fact that they were so keen to have me here was a big factor.

“Clint was messaging me to say that they’d love to have me here. It was the same when I spoke to the gaffer.

“Just the fact that you’re wanted somewhere is probably the nicest thing.

“You want to go somewhere that you’re wanted and you feel appreciated.

“That was definitely a big factor in me coming here and the opportunity to play football.

“It’s lovely here. The training facilities are really good and they have everything you need.”

Barton and Hill were both team-mates of McKay at Ibrox, helping to seal a deal which the player hopes will see him enjoying regular football again.

“The gaffer just wanted to get me here and get that smile on my face again towards football,” he added.

“I just want to go out there and show the fans and the coaching staff what I can do.

“When you’re not playing and you’re not involved it can be quite a lonely place. It’s not the best place to be.

“Ask any player – you want to be right in and about it.

“You work every day of every week for that end goal, and that is to play football.”

McKay has played eight times for Swansea this season, his only appearance this year coming in the 5-1 FA Cup defeat by QPR over a month ago. And he revealed that uncertainty over the future impacts a player’s family too.

He added: “It’s carnage when you’ve got a missus who worries as well.

“She was up and down like a yo-yo. She didn’t know whether we were coming or going but that’s just part and parcel of being a footballer.

“You need to deal with it but it’s hard for your family. You just need to get together and pull each other through.

“You need to make sure your family are OK with it (a transfer). At the end of the day they’ve got a life, and they need to uplift that life and move it somewhere else.

“It can be challenging and that side of the game probably doesn’t get seen enough.

“Everything looks amazing but people don’t see the negative sides of it as well.”