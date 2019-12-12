Ash Eastham seeking perfection at Fleetwood Town

Ash Eastham is looking for perfection ahead of Saturday’s game against Gillingham.

Fleetwood Town host the Gills in League One looking look to continue their excellent home record at Highbury.

Fleetwood dropped to ninth after Saturday’s defeat at Blackpool but they are only two points outside the play-off places and a win could see Town jump up the table.

And for defender Eastham, it’s about focusing on what could be this season.

“There’s no doubt about it, we’re in a fantastic position,” the 28-year-old told The Gazette. “We have played one or two less games than all the teams above us and we’ve picked up a decent amount of points.

“We haven’t been under- par too often this season but we’re looking for perfection within our building.

“We know there are going to bumps along the way but we’ll never take our eye off the end goal, which is to be a collective of players and staff who have a successful season and push as high up that league as we can.

“We’re full of confidence at home, and we feel every team that comes here e gives us that respect because of our record.”

Town have won nine of their 11 home games in all competitions this season, losing only once but Eastham added: “That doesn’t give us a divine right to win the three points.

“Every single home win we’ve earned this season has been from hard graft and a real professional performance, so we’re focused on that.

“We do our work on the opposition, and then focus on our strengths and what consistently brings us the points at home.”

The Preston-born central defender racked up 49 appearances in all competitions last season but has had to be patient this term.

However, Eastham has started both league games since being recalled for the FA Cup win at Barnet last month and is grateful to be back pulling on the Cod Army shirt again.

“All footballers want to be playing, and it’s great to be back in the side and long may it continue,” he stated.

“I’ve got to keep working hard on the training ground to keep that shirt. We’ve got 19, 20 lads all providing tough competition and fighting hard to win those 11 jerseys. No-one has an automatic right to be in that starting line-up.

“It’s a club I love playing for and a fantastic set-up. With the staff, the chairman and all the people we have brought in we’re only going to get stronger.

“You look at the League One table and it shows that a lot of teams are beating each other this season.

“If we can string together some consistent performances, then there’s no doubt we can have a season to remember.

Town will face Accrington Stanley in the northern quarter-finals of the Leasing.com Trophy at Highbury on Tuesday, January 7 (7.45pm).

Stanley became the final team to win through when they beat Bolton 2-0 on Tuesday.

Fleetwood and Stanley have already met twice this season – one of those matches in this tournament – and have a win apiece.