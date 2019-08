Goals from summer signings Harry Souttar, Josh Morris and Danny Andrew gave Fleetwood Town all three points on the opening day of the season at Peterborough United.

Ivan Toney's 67th minute strike set-up a tense finish after early goals from Souttar and Morris gave Town the perfect start. But Andrew's 81st minute free-kick restored Town's two goal cushion. Relive the action as it happened below.