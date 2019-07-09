Andy Preece expected to stay at Chorley FC after Terry McPhillips' Blackpool exit

Chorley coach Andy Preece is staying at Victory Park, following Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips’ decision to step down.

And for boss Jamie Vermiglio, keeping hold of one of his right-hand men will be a huge boost.

McPhillips reportedly wanted Preece to take on the vacant assistant role at the League One side.

But his resignation last week, and the appointment of Simon Grayson, has put an end to speculation linking the former Blackpool forward with a return to Bloomfield Road.

Vermiglio was not surprised to see his old Northwich Victoria boss Preece linked to the EFL club, after the pair helped steer Chorley to the top tier of non-league for the first time in 29 years.

And he now expects to start the new National League campaign with Preece and Jonathan Smith in a management trio.

Vermiglio said: “As it stands, Preecey is with us and I have always had that mentality in my head that Preecey was always going to be with us.

“It looks like things have changed at Blackpool.

“This has highlighted the risk of you don’t know what is to come, especially at a lot of the league clubs at that level.

“At Chorley you know what is what. There is a chance in the future that we could lose our jobs if things do not go well.

“But it is not a club where that happens a lot.

“As long as Preecey and I work hard and warrant a job, then there is more consistency at a club like Chorley.

“It is like getting your biggest signing of the season because he has brought a lot to us and he will continue to do so.”