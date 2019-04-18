Andy Pilley says Fleetwood Town will reveal the ‘true story’ of the 2018/19 season in a documentary series that will lift the lid on Ched Evans’ near departure to Bolton Wanderers and give an insight into Joey Barton’s first managerial role.

Town have signed a deal with Friday Films and SENT Entertainment, to produce a docuseries capturing the 2018-19 season.

Friday Films began filming the campaign in pre-season following the appointment of Barton in June 2018, enjoying access all areas, 24 hours a day.

As well as being a fly-on-the-wall during Barton’s team talks, the crew filmed board meetings, transfer negotiations including a dramatic January deadline day, and all aspects of the day-to-day workings of the English Football League club to provide an unprecedented insight for viewers.

SENT Entertainment, who put pen-to-paper last week, is a UK-based media company that creates innovative products for the sports and entertainment industry.

The club released a trailer of the documentary on their social media channels but it is not known when and where the series will be released.

Fleetwood chairman Pilley said: “As one of the biggest characters in football makes the transition from player to manager, this series closely charts Joey’s journey at Fleetwood Town.

“The level of access that has been given to the film crews to Joe, the players and his staff, I believe, is unprecedented.

“The production crew are embedded at the very heart of the club, and in Friday Films, we found a partner who we could trust in what can be a very intimate and highly charged environment.

“We are also delighted to have SENT Entertainment also very much involved, who also shared our vision of bringing such unique access to viewers.

“We as a club are looking forward to revealing the true story of the current season.”

The club is in discussions with a number of broadcasters and streaming platforms, with the distribution being handled by ICM Enterprises.