Andy Pilley pledges to continue to bankroll Fleetwood Town as accounts reveal club's debts to him

Andy Pilley says he will continue to support Fleetwood Town financially after club accounts highlighted the reliance on the chairman and his BES Utilities empire.

The League One club’s recently submitted accounts show that turnover at the club has increased by more than a million pounds.

Town’s turnover was £6,388,310 in 2018; a leap from the £5,321,256 in 2017.

Town had recorded losses of £2,197,245 in 2017 but, for the year ending June 30 2018, they had posted a profit of £416,020.

In the recently filed accounts for Fleetwood Wanderers Limited, chairman and owner Pilley, below, explained the figures in the strategic report.

He wrote: “Turnover has seen an increase of 20.05 per cent during the year.

“Given the poor performance of the team during the year, gate receipts fell by almost 10 per cent.

“The overall increase in turnover was mainly attributable to the transfer fees received for the sale of Amari’i Bell, below centre right, to Blackburn Rovers and Devante Cole, below centre left, to Wigan Athletic, along with an increase in media fees due to having a greater number of televised matches.”

Pilley, whose utility business BES is based at Town’s Highbury stadium and is the main sponsor, continued: “Operating loss for the year has doubled on the previous year. In 2017, the company wrote off an inter company loan that reduced the operating loss for the year.

“The remaining increase this year was due to the investment made in the playing squad, not only in the wages paid to the players, but the agents and signing on fees necessary in signing these players.

“The principal risk to the business is poor on field performance which could result in relegation that would potentially damage the income levels.

“Management are aware of this and are working towards a restructuring of the business model to mitigate such risks.”

Wages have increased from £5,301,915 in 2017 to £6,178,768 in 2018, while the number of staff rose from 279 to 294.

The company’s balance sheet also shows an excess of liabilities over assets of £8,590,414 and net current liabilities of £14,028,167.

That £8,590,414 figure is owed to shareholder funds with the £14,028,167 to creditors.

Pilley explained that there has been significant investment in that financial year. He told The Gazette: “Fleetwood is quite an unusual club because quite a lot of investment goes into the infrastructure.

“That particular year there was £650,000 spent buying players.

“There was also a large sell-on for a player - not mentioning any names!

“That pushed things over a million pounds.

“It was not normal trading circumstances.

“It was extraordinary circumstances

“There was significant investment in a documentary that will become a future revenue stream for the football club along with other expenses.

“We have been investing in the future.

“Any accounts are always a snapshot in time and I’m delighted to say that this year we have reduced that deficit significantly and we expect that to continue to be the case.

“It costs us money to invest in the future and we are confident it will reap the benefits.”

It is no secret that Fleetwood Town rely heavily on shareholder Pilley and his other companies.

The Town owner, along with club CEO Steve Curwood, has previously told The Gazette of his desire to make the club self-sufficient.

That is stressed by auditor Martin Wigley, who wrote: “The company requires continuing financial support from its director Mr A J Pilley and other companies controlled by him.”

Pilley says that has always been the case since he took over as chairman in 2004.

He told the Gazette: “I support Fleetwood Town financially and that will continue to be the case.

“Though the revenue streams are getting stronger and stronger you have to invest to accumulate.

“There is nothing new about this.

“For the last 15 years I have been chairman and always financially supported the club.

“That is probably the case with virtually every football club in the football league. There are probably very few that show a profit.”

BES Utilities Group is Pilley’s flagship business and one of the club’s creditors.

Wigley flagged up a going concern that that company had breached one of the four loan covenants with bank Lloyds PLC and if an agreement was not renegotiated then a demand for repayment could be issued.

Pilley told the Gazette an agreement would be in place by the end of April and that his energy company BES was in great health.

His BES’ group accounts show a profit of £34,640,429 for the year end 29 April 2018.

Pilley says he has no concerns: “It is a technical breach.

“It is nothing more than that.

“BES is currently running record revenue and record profit for this financial year.

It is a breach to an agreement with the bank that will be removed within the next few weeks before the end of April.

“It is nothing to be concerned about the business is going from strength to strength.”

