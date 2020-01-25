Alex Cairns cannot wait for Fleetwood Town to pick up three points

Fleetwood Town keeper Alex Cairns is desperate for his side to get back on the right track.

While Town are winless in four league matches, they have only lost one of those.

Cairns maintains there are positives to be taken from that lack of losses as Town’s squad recovers from the festive fixtures.

He told the Gazette: “Performances have been good but we just want to get over the line now and get that win.

“I’m pretty sure when one comes they’ll come like London buses, they’ll follow very quickly on.

“We wanted a lot more wins but in the same breath we’re not losing many, that’s a positive sign.

“I think the lads take confidence in that and the lads are all ready now to get that win on the board as quickly as possible.

“That comes from a very busy Christmas period.

“I’ve always said it’s the mental side for goalkeepers.

“You may not do anything for 89 minutes but for that one minute you need to be on form for when the team needs you.

“It is mentally draining, bouncing into each game, which is good in one sense but at the same time you need to have a rest and get your head settled.

“For goalkeepers I think we look at it a little bit differently.

“The body is usually okay but the head is usually pretty mashed up at that point.”

Cairns has never found clean sheets difficult to come by at Highbury until this campaign.

It isn’t something about which he is too concerned, having likened it to a striker playing well but not scoring.

He said: “It’s the same principle, if you’re not keeping clean sheets but you’re doing everything you can for the team, that’s what I look back on after the game.

“I look at if I’ve done my fair share for the team, have I done enough if not more?

“I want more clean sheets, that’s my goal, but if the team can chalk up wins, that will overcome the clean sheets.

“At the minute I would like to think I’m doing quite well for the team and doing what is needed for the team.

“In the same sense we need to win more games and keep more clean sheets so I’ll be striving for that from the rest of the boys as I am myself.

“Without a doubt, this season, more than any other, we have a lot more attacking prowess.

“We’re better on the ball than we have been in previous seasons.

“If we can get more wins under the belt, or we get into the play-off spots but we haven’t kept as many clean sheets, I’ll take that.

“We’d be in a better position than we have been in the last two seasons.”