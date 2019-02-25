AFC Fylde face Stockport County or Maidstone United in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.

AFC Fylde will face either Stockport County or Maidstone United in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.

Fylde beat Barnet on penalties at Mill Farm on Saturday after drawing 0-0 , while Stockport and Maidstone opted to take their drawen tie to a replay.

National League North side Stockport will now travel to Maidstone this Tuesday night with the winner set to face Dave Challinor's men in a two-legged semi-final.

The first leg will be at Mill Farm on Saturday March 16, with the return leg the following Saturday.

That will mean Fylde rearranging National League fixtures at home to Dagenham and Redbridge and away to Gateshead.

The other semi-final is between Leyton Orient and AFC Telford.