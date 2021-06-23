Boxer Brian London dies aged 87: A look back on his career and life in photos

London - born Brian Harper - enjoyed a 15-year boxing career as a heavyweight, fighting 58 times and competing with some of the sport's biggest names.

He was the British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion from 1958 to 1959 and famously battled Muhammad Ali in 1966.

Here a few photos looking back on Brian's career and life.

1. With Mike Tyson Buy photo

2. Brian face to face with Cassius Clay (later Muhammad Ali) in 1966 at the Odeon Leicester Square in London Buy photo

3. A poster from his fight with Muhammad Ali Buy photo

4. Ali died in 2016, aged 74 Buy photo