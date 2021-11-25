Dyson Black Friday 2021: Supersonic hair dryer and Airwrap deals

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Dyson now produces two highly sought after hair gadgets, the Airwrap and the Supersonic hair dryer.

The Supersonic hair dryer was first launched in 2016, which was said to have been four years in the making at the time.

It has continued to be successful following its launch and has been found on the top of beauty lovers’ Christmas lists every year since.

The airwrap also saw similar success when it was launched two years later in October 2018, just ahead of Black Friday.

Fans have been raving about it in the years since it was launched and it continues to be a must have beauty gift.

The good news is that Dyson have already launched their Black Friday deals.

You’ll have to act quick to be able to get either of these top hair styling tools in time for Christmas though as they frequently sell out.

What offers are available on the Supersonic hair dryer and Airwrap?

The good news is that Dyson does have a Black Friday deal on its supersonic hair dyer.

The less than good news is that the saving comes when you purchase it an additional gift with another purchase, there are no savings to be had when you purchase it outright on its own.

At least not yet, you never know what Black Friday might bring - although it is worth noting that Dyson rarely offer discounts or promotions themselves.

If you do buy through Dyson, however, and you’ll receive the special gift edition of the hair dryer in a gorgeous Prussian blue/rich copper colourway, which comes with a detangling comb, paddle brush and a leather case, as well as the tool itself and its usual five attachments.

Sadly, the deal is currently out of stock on Dyson’s website, but you can click on ‘keep me updated’ and enter your e-mail address to be among the first to be notified when more stock becomes available.

This could be the best way to bag a good deal on the supersonic hair dryer this Black Friday, however, as it’s the same price as the hair dryer in the original fuchsia/nickel colourway, which comes with the standard five attachments - including the new flyaway attachment.

There is also a similar deal available on the special edition airwrap, which comes in the same Prussian blue/rich copper colourway, but this is out of stock at present too. You can also use the ‘keep me updated’ button on this product too.

Again, if you’re lucky enough to grab this deal when it comes back in stock this could be the best way to get the best price as it’s the same price as the Airwrap in the original fuchsia/nickek colourway.

How do the Supersonic hair dryer and Airwrap work?

Both of these hair gadgets have heat settings and temperature regulation, intended to reduce the potential heat damage that regular styling can incur.

They might have high price tags, (the Supersonic hair dryer costs £299 and the Airwap costs £449), but this is why - and it’s worth paying more to protect our hair from damage.

Over a lifetime of use, these gadgets could help us to have healthier and stronger hair.

Where else can I buy Supersonic hair dryer and Airwrap from?

It is not just Dyson themselves who sell these top styling tools. They are also available from third parties such as Currys and Amazon, however, we are yet to see any Black Friday deals from these stockists either.

The best advice we can give is to bookmark these pages and keep checking as Black Friday deals can drop at any time - including from midnight on the day itself, so if you really want one you might have to set your alarm.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual shopping event which takes place on the last Friday of November - so this year it is on November 26.

Shoppers can expect big discounts on lots of top products, including clothing, homeware and technology. The day has been growing in popularity in recent years - and so the length of the sale now often extends way beyond the actual day.

Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday. This year it is on November 29.

What else can I buy in the Black Friday sale from Dyson?

Dyson is, of course, known for its vacuum cleaners too - and many of their models are also discounted in their Black Friday sale.

We have rounded up the best Dyson vacuum Black Friday deals for you so you can be sure to get the best one.

Prussian blue/rich copper Supersonic hair dryer special edition Prussian blue/rich copper Supersonic hair dryer special edition £299.00 Best deal 5/5 Whether its a gift for yourself or someone else, this super impressive (and award winning) gadget is sure to impress this Christmas. Its a special edition gift set which includes the hair dryer itself with five attachments, a detangling comb, paddle brush and a beautiful blue leather case to keep it all in. Buy now

Fuchsia/nickel Supersonic hair dryer Fuchsia/nickel Supersonic hair dryer £229.99 Original beautiful colour 4.5/5 The fuchsia/nickel Supersonic hair dryer has just come back in stock, so be quick if you want to grab yourself one as its sure to sell out again soon. This one has the latest technology; it’s powered by the Dyson digital motor V9 and has five styling attachments, including the new flyaway attachment. Buy now

Prussian blue/rich copper Dyson Airwrap styler Complete Dyson Airwrap styler Complete Prussian blue/rich copper £449.99 Great gift 5/5 This beautiful gift set comes with a total of 12 attachments. The set includes a Dyson-designed presentation case, travel pouch, paddle brush and detangling comb - as well as the iconic (and award winning) Airwrap styling device of course. Buy now