Thunderstorms bringing torrential rain and hail set to hit the UK this week - here's where
The weather is set to turn more unsettled across the UK as thunderstorms are set to hit certain areas.
Although there has been a recent rise in temperatures, accompanied by sunny skies, the next few days will see heavy rain, thunder and hail in some parts.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms from 6pm on Wednesday (16 June) until 6am on Friday (18 June).
This warning covers East Midlands, East of England, London & South East England, North East England, North West England, South West England, Wales West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber.
The Met Office says:”Although there remains significant uncertainty in location and timing, areas of thunderstorms are expected to move northeast across parts of England and Wales from late Wednesday through to Friday morning.
“Whilst not all locations will be affected, some intense thunderstorms may occur during this period with torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds possible. Rainfall totals of around 30 mm could fall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving around 50 mm in 2-3 hours, although these will be fairly isolated.”
What to expect from this weather warning:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost