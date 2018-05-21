Zoe set to have a ball at Radio 2's Ibiza weekend

Zoe Ball is to present the first BBC Radio 2 broadcasts from Ibiza, celebrating the dance music scene which has poured out from the island for the past three decades.

Alongside Gary Davies and Scissor Sister Ana Matronic, the Blackpool-born presenter will be part of the showcase across the weekend of Friday, June 29 to Sunday, August 1, broadcasting from the famous White Isle, bringing listeners an immense line-up of live performances, interviews and 80s hits.

On Saturday. June 30 from 3pm, Zoe will be live from the terrace of Pikes Hotel, where Wham! famously filmed the video for Club Tropicana, to celebrate the music that has become synonymous with the White Isle.

Maxi Jazz of Faithless will join her for a special performance, plus there’ll be a poolside-mix from Groove Armada as well as live acoustic set from Morcheeba.

Superstar DJ Pete Tong will be sharing his favourite memories of Ibiza and other special guests on the show will be Christian and Alan Anadon of the famous Ibiza venue, Café Mambo, as well as Ibiza legend and the owner of Pikes Hotel Tony Pike.

Zoe said: “I can’t believe the BBC is allowing me to host a show in Ibiza again, I can’t wait; it’s been over 20 years since I first went there with Radio 1.

“We have some amazing guests on the show that I love including Groove Armada, Morcheeba, the legendary Tony Pike and the hilarious Christian and Alan from Café Mambo.

“We’ll also be playing a lot of Ibiza classics from the past 30 years that I’m sure will bring back a lot of memories for our audience.”