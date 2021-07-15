You're not really from Fleetwood if you haven't done most of these 13 things...

From rolling down The Mount to knowing all the dance moves to Together In Electric Dreams, Fleetwood really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world.

We asked you for your suggestions, and have pulled together the best responses below. If you'd like to see all the answers we received, you can read the full thread here.

You're not really from Fleetwood if you haven't...

1. Enjoyed a Vimto lolly or a bag of parched peas from Rimmer's The legendary sweet shop closed following the death of owner Harry Anderson in 2015. Buy photo

2. Biked, sledged, or rolled an Easter egg or yourself down The Mount It's really steeper than it looks! Buy photo

3. Been tattooed by Phil Phil retried after 45 years as a self employed tattooist in 2020. Buy photo

4. Fallen into the boating lake, or know someone who has With its sloped edges, it's easily done. Buy photo