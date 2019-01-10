Letters - The 'Barton experiment' is failing at Fleetwood Town

This week's mailbag includes a letter from a concerned Fleetwood Town fan

Town experiment seems to be failing

Things seem to have started to slide again at Fleetwood Town.

I thought that, in Joey Barton, we would have a manager that would breath life into our team. There have been the odd remarkable game (which every manager has) but his signings of former higher league players have, for the most part,failed.

We now have the debacle of loaning out one of the best young midfielders in League One in Kyle Dempsey, a player Peterborough cannot get their hands on quick enough.

And yet we keep in place Dean Marney, who was wonderful player, but so was Joey Barton, but Joey knows his time has gone. Why, then, can’t he see it in other players?

We have a different captain this season, one that didn’t earn his stripes as other captains have done at Town. I haven’t seen him play a captain’s game for us yet. Instead, we have put Cian Bolger out to grass, who soon will be picked up by another of our rivals.

It has been said that to bring more players in, we have to release some of the present squad. For me, it is blindingly obvious who must go, if we can find anyone to take them.

I’m afraid Joey Barton’s time is limited here at our club if things go any worse, as he seems stuck in trying outlandish tactics. Play the best players we have got, train together and play together every game. I have been a long-time supporter of this club and I have always been positive towards it, but I am afraid to say that if Barton stays we will regret keeping him on.

McAleny, Bolger, Dempsey (gone), Clarke (exiting), Billy Crellin – a World Cup goalkeeper who makes one mistake and is banished to under-21s – this list goes on.

Percy

Fleetwood

A handy hint to prevent floods

A good New Year’s resolution for those with parapets above bay windows would be to do DIY maintenance at least once a year to save oneself from a lot of stress and expense. Both a neighbour and myself have suffered floods twice into our lounges over the last few years when it has been very rainy. It is especially likely to happen following exterior decoration, when debris builds up in the drainage outlet.

Simply find a very long bamboo cane and use it to clear the outlet. It works a treat when the parapet has a lot of water in it like a sink with a plug in it.

Finding a workman who genuinely wants to do a ‘small job’ can be very time consuming when you need help. Hoping you find the top tip useful.

Name and address supplied

Veterans can help your business

As the new year gets under way, ex-forces men and women who are out of work in the North West will be looking ahead to what 2019 might have in store for them.

This can be a challenging time of year for veterans. Those with mental or physical health conditions who do not have a job or a close support network can feel particularly isolated.

At The Poppy Factory, we know that ex-service men and women who are wounded, injured or sick will still flourish in the right working environment. In return, the skills they honed in the military bring benefits to employers. The contribution made by work to positive mental health cannot be overstated.

The Poppy Factory’s employability team works closely with individuals in their communities, helping to boost their confidence and skills and look for the right job opportunities. We help with everything from CV writing and interview preparation to training and in-work support, making sure our veterans feel comfortable in whatever new roles they take up.

This year I hope many more businesses across the North West will consider the value veterans can add to their workforce. Our team stands ready to help more wounded, injured and sick veterans find a way to fulfil their potential.

Deirdre Mills

Chief Executive, The Poppy Factory