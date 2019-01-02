Letters - Drones are airborne menaces that need to be restricted

This week's Weekly News mailbag includes letters on the pre-Christmas drone fiasco, the Queen's speech and a charity appeal

Drone sales must be strictly limited

The fact that two drones were able to close down one of our major airports is deeply worrying. It demonstrates that gadgets that can be bought for under £50 have the capability of causing chaos and disruption to air services.

Obviously, our RAF bases are also exposed to the same devices. While a drone would not not normally inflict major damage to a big aircraft, simulations have indicated they could smash a windscreen or be sucked into the turbine, the consequences of which could be extremely serious.

It is clear the current law to prevent drones being flown near an airport is inadequate. New legislation is therefore needed urgently.

If this incident proves not to be a terrorist attack, but instead the work of some highly irresponsible person, then if caught they should receive a lengthy prison sentence.

The purchase of drones by the public should be banned and made a criminal offence unless the purchaser is a member of an approved registered club.

We can no longer allow our airports to be threatened with closure by these cheap devices causing, among other things, thousands of holidays being ruined, as a result of the actions of a few misguided and very stupid people.

Dr Barry Clayton

Thornton Cleveleys

Queen’s speech a model to others

In five minutes that wonderful lady – our Queen – with all her wisdom, experience and understanding, said what no politician was able to say to inspire colleagues, or indeed those who elected them – US.

She also put over what our church leaders seem to find difficult to say. That was her belief in God and the teachings of Jesus , whose birthday we are celebrating .

Thank you, Ma’am, for not pandering to modern ‘political correctness’ nor apologising to those of other faiths, in case they may resent us mentioning Jesus in our Christian country.

Being nice and showing respect for each other is good for all of us and helps to bind our families more closely together .

Harvey Carter

via email

Yule message is a surprise package

One of my annual highlights, the Queen’s Christmas Day broadcast, was totally ruined for me this year by widespread advance publication of its contents. Leaking details of the broadcast was once virtually a hanging offence, but it seems this is now a duty of palace officials. Next year, it would be nice for Her Majesty’s remarks to come as a total surprise.

John Eoin Douglas

via email

Resolve to help us this New Year

As we enter the New Year, I’m calling on the British public to save lives in 2019 by supporting Bowel Cancer UK, the UK’s leading bowel cancer charity. I’m a patron of this wonderful charity because my mum died from bowel cancer when she was just 54 years old. More than 16,000 people die from the disease in the UK every year, making it the second biggest cancer killer but with your help we can change that.

Make it your New Year’s resolution to support Bowel Cancer UK. You could get active and join our Step up for 30 campaign in June by doing 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days, or take on a huge challenge like a hike up Kilimanjaro or Everest Base Camp or a cycle through Cambodia. Why not cheer on our runners at Bowel Cancer UK cheering stations at marathons across the UK in 2019?

It’s because of people like you we can continue to save lives and improve the quality of life of everyone affected by bowel cancer. Interested? Visit bowelcanceruk.org.uk to find out more.

Sean Fletcher

Presenter of Countryfile and Good Morning Britain