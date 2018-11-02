The recent Budget shows the utter contempt the Government has shown for the safety and security of the public.



The Budget did not provide a single penny for police forces, who are facing huge demand, record reported crime and 21,000 fewer officers.



They just offered another ‘review’. It’s not rocket science, crime goes up when we have fewer police on our streets.



Our town is a hotspot for many types of crime and it is a bleak reflection of the Government’s police cuts that hearing about car break-ins every week has become the norm.



Every time I raise the issue of police cuts, the Tories say Lancashire Police has enough funding.



But the facts speak for themselves. MP Paul Maynard’s support for Tory cuts is a disgrace and an insult to the people of our community.



A future Labour Government will put 10,000 more police officers on our streets paid for by reversing Conservative cuts to capital gains tax.



As your local candidate I understand what our MP and the Tories refuse to acknowledge: you can’t keep people safe on the cheap.



Chris Webb

Labour’s Parliamentary

Candidate for Blackpool North and Cleveleys