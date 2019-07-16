Yachts and lifeboats to celebrate Fleetwood RNLI open day

It's Fleetwood Lifeboat's annual open day this Saturday - the station's biggest fundraiser of the year.

And this year, it will be an extra special occasion, as the station celebrates 160 years’ service in the town.

Both Fleetwood lifeboats will be joined by lifeboats from the neighbouring stations of Lytham St Anne’s, Morecambe, Barrow in Furness and Blackpool.

The Fleetwood boathouse, on The Esplanade, will be the focus of the day’s activity.

Activities start at 10.30am, when the RNLI volunteers will man stalls selling gifts, refreshments and homemade cakes.

There will also be opportunities to join in the fun with face painting and tombola prizes.

They will be joined by Fleetwood Coastguard and National Coastwatch Rossall Point.

One of the highlights will be at 12.30pm, when Shannon class Fleetwood lifeboat, Kenneth James Pierpoint and the ‘D’ class inshore lifeboat, Mary Elizabeth Barnes, escort the lifeboats from the port's neighbouring lifeboat stations, into port, around 12.30pm.

The sail past by yachts from Fleetwood Marina, will start at 1pm, with a prize being given for the best decorated yacht, judged by the Mayor of Wyre, Councillor Ann Turner.

The lifeboats will then give demonstrations of both their speed and agility, climaxing with the Shannon’s spectacular ‘crash stop’.

Captain David Eccles, Lifeboat Operations Manager for Fleetwood Lifeboat said: "This is always a special day in our year and we look forward to meeting all our friends and supporters, without whom, we could not operate.."