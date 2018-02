The owner of a yacht was attempting to re-float it today (Sunday) after getting stranded in the River Wyre at Wardleys Creek, close to Knott End yesterday.

Coastguards from Fleetwood and Knott End were called out to assist at 1.45pm on Saturday when the vessel ran aground.

The yachtsman secured the vessel with an anchor and was then safely brought ashore in treacherous mud.

Fleetwood Lifeboat was also alerted but ut was deemed that there was no need for the vessel to attend.