Wyre residents get to have their say following last month’s floods

Wyre residents who were affected by last month’s floods have been invited to a drop-in session on Wednesday.

Heavy rain on November 22 caused flooding problems across Lancashire.

The session will give people the chance to speak to organisations involved in the flood recovery process, raise concerns and find out about funding and support.

Residents can also find out how to get involved in a flood action group in their community.

Agencies attending will include Wyre Council, the Environment Agency, Lancashire County Council, United Utilities and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

The session runs from 3pm to 8pm on Wednesday at Wyre Civic Centre, on Breck Road in Poulton.

You can also visit www.wyre.gov.uk/flooding to find lots of help and advice for preparing for future severe weather.