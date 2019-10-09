Wyre Council set to ban single-use plastic and replace its diesel vans with electric ones after declaring climate emergency

Electric-powered vans are being tested by Wyre Council – and will be bought instead of diesel ones if they are found to be “fit for purpose”.

It comes after the authority agreed a number of measures to encourage the use of electric vehicles in September, including signing a five-year deal for 16 charging points on council-owned car parks across the borough.

Council leader David Henderson, inset, said in a report that a group has also been set up to “look at reducing the council’s dependence on single-use plastics” by phasing them out across all authority buildings.

Those organising events on council land may also be “required to reduce or eliminate single-use plastics”, documents said. A cross-party climate change policy group has also been set up, after the council declared a climate emergency in July.

Coun Henderson said: “This winter we will be implemneting plans to plant more tress across the borough, which will also help to improve carbon capture, and in addition we will develop additional wildflower areas to improve biodiversity”.