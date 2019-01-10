World-renowned dancers from The Russian State Ballet of Siberia twirl into Blackpool for classic ballet performances

World class dancers from The Russian State Ballet of Siberia will grace The Grand Theatre stage this weekend with a triple bill of performances.

The magical fairy tale of Cinderella will start the three-day run of ballets tomorrow, followed by Swan Lake on Saturday and The Nutcracker on Sunday.

In the classic rags to riches story, Cinderella is at the mercy of her cruel step-mother and her ill-mannered daughters... until she is swept magically to the Royal Ball, where the Prince falls head over heels in love with her.

The theme of romance continues with Swan Lake, brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score and featuring the dual role of Odette and Odile.

From the impressive splendour of the Palace ballroom to the moon-lit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all.

And with The Nutcracker on Sunday, the audience will be whisked off to an enchanted place where nothing is quite as it seems, toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse King and his mouse army battle with the Nutcracker Prince.

Artistic director Sergei Bobrov said: “With a full company of dancers as well as highly skilled musicians performing some classic scores, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life on stage which I believe will leave a wonderful impression in the minds of the audience.”

The performers will be accompanied by The Orchestra of the Russian State Ballet

- Tickets from £22. Call (01253) 290190 to book.

Russian State BALLET OF SIBERIA

The Grand Theatre

Friday, January 11 to Sunday, January 13