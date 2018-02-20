Women hurt in accident

Two woman received treatment from paramedics and were taken away in an ambulance after a coming into collision with a car on Fleetwood’s North Albert Street this morning.

The accident occurred at around 11.15am, close to Fleetwood Library.

It is understood that one woman received leg injuries and another suffered concussion.

Parademedics were quickly on the scene and both women were taken away in an ambulance around half an hour later.

A woman who heard the aftermath of the accident, but did not wish to be named, said: “I heard one of the women scream and then I phoned for an ambulance straightaway.”

It is understood the car in the collision was a Nissan, but no other vehicle was involved.

Traffic on North Albert Street was temporarily halted but has now been re-opened.