Woman and dog rescued from mud in Knott End slipway

The Fleetwood and Knott End Coastguard rescue teams were mobilised at 3.14pm after the woman became stuck at the side of the slipway in the River Wyre.

Crews were transported across the River Wyre by the ferry Wyre Rose whilst another team rushed to the scene by road with the mud rescue kit.

The woman and her dog were pulled from the mud uninjured by the Knott End team whilst RNLI Fleetwood checked the area to ensure no-one else was in danger.

Soon after, the Fleetwood Coastguard were tasked with checking a person reportedly in danger of being cut off on the Fleetwood banks.

A Coastguard spokesman said: "Once again the ferry leapt into action to provide a hasty return trip.

"RNLI Fleetwood also launched their inshore lifeboat and the two agencies checked everyone was safe.

"Both Coastguard vehicles checked the Fylde Coast ensuring nobody else was in danger of being cut off."

