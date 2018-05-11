Will Smith to Britney Spears... diva Mariah  Carey is set to top the lot

First it was Will Smith, then Britney Spears – now pop fans are revelling in the news that singing sensation Mariah Carey is coming to Blackpool.

The pop superstar, on record as the best-selling female artist of all time, has chosen Blackpool’s Livewire Festival this summer for her only UK 2018 festival appearance.

Across the resort, there was excitement that yet another big name from the States was coming over to perform.

It confirms that Blackpool is now firmly on the map for legendary acts who are putting the famous seaside resort before any other summer music venue in the country.

Carey, who has sold more than 200 million albums to date, will headline the Friday night slot of the festival, on August 24, at the Tower Festival Headland.

Kate Shane, head of Merlin in Blackpool, was so excited by the news she extended a unique invitation to the American star.

She said: “We’ve never done this before, but we’ll send out an invitation to Mariah so she can choose the colours for Blackpool Tower that night.

“This news is a huge endorsement of our resort, the fact that we can now attract such big name stars.

“Not only will we have Britney Spears here, we will have Mariah Carey singing her heart out under the Tower.

“It is a great coup for Blackpool, but then we do have a unique entertainment space, unlike anything else in the country.

“We have the Comedy Carpet, the trams, the Lights, the Tower and the sea.The whole town will be buzzing.”

Michael Williams, from Blackpool Business Improvement District, said: “It really is excellent news.

“There is no doubt that there is a knock-on effect for Blackpool’s hotels, restaurants, shops and bars, the economic benefit is fantastic.

“When stars like Will Smith and Britney Spears come over here it puts us on the international map and it definitely opens the doors for others to come, like Mariah Carey.

“Apart from the performers, people will want to come here from overseas to attend these events, it’s great for the whole town.”

It is now hoped the latest confirmation can set a precedent for Blackpool attracting big name stars in the future.

After a massive inaugural year, which saw memorable performances by a host of UK and international acts including Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Jacksons, Livewire promises more of the same for the August bank holiday.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council said: “This is absolutely fantastic news and we are thrilled at the prospect of Mariah Carey performing live in Blackpool.

“She is a world-class artist and this promises to be another sensational Livewire event over the August bank holiday weekend.”

The festival may only be in its second year but it has already left its stamp on the UK Festival circuit, generating worldwide headlines after Will Smith’s first UK performance to a sold-out 20,000 capacity crowd.

Earlier this year, pop fans across the Fylde went Crazy for the news that Britney Spears was also heading to Blackpool this summer.

The show at Blackpool Tower Festival Headland on Saturday, September 1 will bring her East Coast US, European and UK Piece Of Me tour to a close.

President of hoteliers group Stay Blackpool, Claire Smith added: “When Will Smith came here last year my immediate thought was how brilliant, but it can only be downhill from now on.

“But I was wrong, because we’ve got Britney Spears and now Mariah Carey, it doesn’t get better than that.

“The good thing about all them is that they appeal to people of all ages, we’ve all heard of Will Smith, Britney and Mariah. It’s something the whole family can enjoy.

“It is great that Blackpool is getting known for something positive, this town is getting a reputation for putting on great entertainment. I don’t know how the organisers do it but I can’t see it coming to an end.”

n Tickets for Livewire are priced from £65 and go on sale today at 10am from livewirefestival.co.uk.