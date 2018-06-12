Why you need to book in for Leyland Festival

It’s that time of year where festival committees across Lancashire put together the last of their year-long plans and hope just hope the British weather plays ball.

The members of this year’s Leyland Festival are no different as they prepare for what is set to be their busiest year yet

It’s expected that 15,000 visitors will descend on Worden Park for this year’s event on Saturday, June 16.

Chairman Tony Harrison says 2018 will be the biggest and most exciting to date, with an action-packed fun-filled day of family entertainment, shows, live music, food and workshops

He says: “We are tremendously excited for the 2018 Leyland Festival and can’t wait to get stuck in and see what the community makes of this year’s entertainment.

“There has been an incredible amount of investment in this event and we have been working hard to ensure the Festival is the biggest and best Leyland has ever seen.”

Leyland Festival June 2017

The Festival will run from 11am until 5pm on June 16, with advanced tickets costing £2.50 from Skiddle.

Day tickets on the door can also be bought for £3, with under-16s going free.

Designed to showcase local businesses and celebrate the town’s community spirit; the festival opens with one of the North West’s biggest and most elaborate parades through Leyland Town Centre before the annual celebrations on Worden Park with family entertainment for all ages.

This year’s festival theme is ‘World Books’ and organisers are encouraging people to get involved to make it a day to remember.

Leyland Festival June 2017

Prizes will be awarded for the most innovative and eclectic costumes.

Entertainment this year will also include a vintage car show, dog show, a sports area, live performances and walkabout entertainment, a children’s arts and entertainment area, a fairground and food court.

Tony adds: “Leyland has a wealth of talent and successful businesses and the Festival not only gives them the opportunity to showcase their work, but also celebrate everything that makes our town special.

“It is such a pleasure to be part of something that makes a notable difference to our community and we are very much looking forward to seeing everyone on June 16.”

The historic festival dates back to May 29, 1889, when it began life as Leyland May Festival.

It was intended as a children’s fete to help revive the the fast-dying observance of Royal Oak day.

Arranged by the Sunday school teachers of the Parish Church, the Festival was usually fixed for the last Thursday and Saturday in May and held annually from 1889 to 1936, with an exception of a two-year break in 1901-2, and four years during the First World War from 1915-1918.

The original procession route was from the schools in Union Street (now Fox Lane), through Towngate, Hough Lane, and Chapel Brow as far as the Railway Station - later extended to Mill Street – returning by the same route to the Mayfield.

The festival was revived once again in 1951 to celebrate the Festival of Britain and the official opening of Worden Park by Leyland Urban District Council who under the chairmanship of James Hunt ran the event for six years.

And is then started again in 1966.

But it was in 1969, following a run of bad weather, that it was decided by the festival committee to move the date of the festival to the first Saturday of June in the hope of better weather.

This year, the Festival are encouraging as many people from the local community to take part as a volunteer, performer or trader.

You can apply by visiting www.leylandfestival.co.uk.

Sponsors for this year’s Festival include: Lancashire DAF, Berry Trucks, Progress Housing Group, Ainscough Properties, Leyland Trucks, Stonehouse Nursery, South Ribble Borough Council and Whalley Swarbrick Accountants.

For more information visit www.leylandfestival.co.uk or find and follow Leyland Festival on Facebook @LeylandFestival.

For advance tickets, visit www.skiddle.com.

Tickets on the gate will be £3 for adults. Under 16’s go free.