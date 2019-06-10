Why Fleetwood folk are unhappy over latest poll on Britain's beaches

Fleetwood's much-loved beaches have finished near the bottom of a survey which rates Britain's seaside towns.

And residents say the poll results are unfair to the town whose beaches, stretching from Rossall right round to the Fleetwood to Knott End Ferry slipway, have often been called the best on the Fylde coast.

Businessman Craig McOmish says the latest survey on UK beaches is unfair to Fleetwood

They offer impressive views across the River Wyre estuary, Morecambe Bay and the distant peaks of the Lake District.

The poll of 3,000 people by Which? magazine, the independent publication of the Consumers' Association, rated 97 areas for quality of beaches, accommodation, attractions, scenery, peace and quiet and value for money.

Fleetwood came fifth from bottom on 51 per cent, just above Skegness (Lincolnshire), Burnham-on-Sea (Somerset), , Clacton-on-Sea (Essex) and bottom-placed Bognor Regis (West Sussex).

Blackpool fared better but was still below halfway, with an overall score of 57, while Lytham was the highest scoring on the Fylde coast, with an overall rating of 73.

Blackpool rated highest for attractions and accommodation - a surprisingly miserly three stars for the UK's premier holiday seaside resort - but not surprisingly the town was given only one star for peace and quiet.

On a five-star rating sytem, Fleetwood rated just two for accommodation, one for attractions, one for value for money, one for scenery and just one for the beach areas.

The only good score was a four rating for peace and quiet.

But it is the score for the beaches and scenery that have shocked and angered Fleetwood folk.

Margaret Daniels, chairman of Fleetwood Civic Society, said: "The most shocking thing was that Fleetwood got just one star for the views and one for the beach.

"Did these people come here in winter - or have they never been to Fleetwood?

"This report does us no favours but I'm sure if they came here, they'd be pleasantly surprised."

And Craig McOmish, who co-runs the popular Fleetwood Beach Kiosk on The Esplanade, said: "How they can give those scores to Fleetwood is beyond me.

"Have they seen these views?

"Have they seen the North Euston Hotel, designed by one of the most eminent architects in Britain?

"Fleetwood should score higher in every single category."

Bamburgh in Northumberland finished top of the poll with 89 per cent, followed by Portmeirion in North Wales on 88 per cent - the latter being famous as the setting for classic 1960s series The Prisoner, with Patrick McGoohan.