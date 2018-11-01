Wedding: Heartfelt speeches and hand-picked tunes made the day special for Blackpool couple

Their wedding day went like clockwork and Blackpool couple Neil Day and Suzanne Hemmings said they wouldn’t have changed a thing.



They met at Blackpool Coastal Housing where they both work.

Suzanne is a sheltered housing officer and Neil, 51, who is originally from Fleetwood, is a financial support officer. They live in South Shore

It was a mutual decision to tie the knot and plans got underway for their big day on September 29 at the Carousel Hotel in Blackpool.

Suzanne, 46, said: “There wasn’t a proposal as such it was a mutual thing we agreed about getting married, as it was something we both wanted.

“The day itself went like clockwork and we cannot thank Zara and her team from the Carousel enough, all guests had a lovely day. “There were lots of special moments, too many to mention, Neil spent many months choosing the music for the day and every song had a meaning to us both.”

The main surprise of the day was Neil’s daughter Georgia standing up and giving a heartfelt speech which was lovely and there were a few tears round the room.”

Afterwards the couple jetted off to Gran Canaria for their honeymoon.

Neil and Suzanne Day. Photos: Phil Salisbury Photography, www.philsalisbury.com 07833 225512

Those who made the day special:

Bride’s parents: Brenda and Barry Hemmings

Groom’s parents: Maureen Day and Robert Brown

Best man: Sean Greenall

Chief bridesmaid: Wendy Scot

Bridesmaids: Georgia and Ellie Day and Molly Scot-Walker

Flower girls: Phoebe Scot-Walker and Lucy McCormack-day

Witnesses: Sam Hemmings and Callum Day

Bride’s dress: Stitch in Time

Suits: Slaters, Preston

Bridesmaids dresses: Debenhams

Cake: Say it with Cupcakes

Flowers: Flowers by Kate

Photos: Phil Salisbury Photography www philsalisbury.com 07833225512

Neil and Suzanne Day